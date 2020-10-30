Fayette County to stay in Blended Model for the short-term

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A meeting of the Fayette County Board of Education on Thursday, Oct. 29, 2020 determined who students will attend class in the coming weeks. The board is taking precautions about in-person instruction due to recent surges in COVID-19 cases.

At the meeting on Thursday it was determined schools will stay on the Blended Model. This will continue until the Positivity and the Incident Rate are both in Green on the County Alert System Map. Schools will remain in the model until both metric remain Green for at least one week.

As of Friday’s map Fayette County is Green on Percent Positivity at 1.88-percent. The county is Gold on Incident Rate at 11.79-percent.