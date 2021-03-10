Fayette County traffic stop leads to drug arrests

HICO, WV (WVNS) — A couple from Clay County are facing drug charges in Fayette County after a traffic stop led to their arrests.

A Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy pulled over the suspects on Tuesday, March 9, 2021 for a problem with the functioning of the vehicle’s equipment. It happened in the Hico area on US219. Once stopped, the deputy searched the car and discovered multiple types of drugs and a large amount of money. Investigators said the man also attempted to give them the wrong identification.

Tia Nicole Neal and William Charles Wright, of Maysel, WV were arrested and charged with Possession With Intent to Deliver Narcotics and Conspiracy to Commit a Felony. They will now await court proceedings.

This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department. Anyone with information on the crime is asked to contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at (304) 574-3590, or through their Facebook page.