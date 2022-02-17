FAYETTE COUNTY, WV (WVNS)– 2021 was a record-breaking year for tourism in Fayette County thanks in part, to America’s newest National Park.

Fayette County and the New River Gorge Visitors Bureau is already seeing an increase in foot traffic due to the recent spring preview in our area. The visitor’s bureau was bustling as they prepared for out-of-state visitors.

“A lot of new brochures getting a lot of information getting our visitor guide updated, definitely making recommendations just learning from the area what’s new and what we can point people to,” said Visitors Bureau Executive Assistant, Tim Naylor.

After a record-breaking year of tourism numbers in 2021, the visitor’s bureau said they’re on pace to break that record in 2022.

Tim Naylor with the New River Gorge CVB said the increased tourism is causing the local economy to boom

“Tourism brings money, money helps the local businesses, restaurants, lodging, all that really thrived last year and they’re expected to be even bigger this year,” Naylor told us.

However, there’s still a lot to learn. The national park designation changed the local tourism scene and the visitor’s bureau said they’re being proactive when it comes to managing the new visitors.

“We’ve got conferences were going to, to learn from the state tourism department what they’re doing, what we can do better,” said Naylor.