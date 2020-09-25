Fayette County will continue blended learning until the end of October

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A emergency meeting of the Fayette County School Board was held on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020. During the meeting the board decided to continue the blended learning model through Oct. 30, 2020.

The decision means schools in Fayette County will continue on that model even if the county moves to Green, Yellow or Gold on the County Alert System map. In conjunction with that, if students are out of school there will be no athletic contests until Thursday of the week where students are in class.

The action comes under the authority of the School Superintendent. According to a release, he has the discretion to extend blended learning under the guidance of the Fayette County Health Department.