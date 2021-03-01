Fayette County woman dealing with major flood water

PRICE HILL, WV (WVNS) — Sounds of rushing water keeps Trina Syner up at night. She is afraid she will be flooded out of her home.

Syner said her backyard turns into a river every time it rains.

“No I was up all night, you can’t sleep when that is roaring outside your bedroom window. Because that runs right under my bedroom,” Syner said.

Syner is 62- years-old and lives by herself. She said she tried making her own drainage system plenty of times, but with each torrential downfall her system gets ruined.

“It’s just something that I have to do, I don’t enjoy it. It washes out what I tried to put in drainage lines myself and it washes them out,” Syner continued.

Syner believes this water is coming from the old coal mine down the road. She is concerned the flood water is doing more damage to her land than can initially be seen. She is worried her ground is starting to sink.

“Just that we need help. I can’t afford to just move off and leave it,” Syner stated.

Syner said she is asking for help because she physically can no longer rebuild her drainage system.