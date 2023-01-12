HICO, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman is facing a drug charge after a traffic stop on Miller Ridge and Arrow Wood Creek Roads.

Fayette County Chief Deputy, Rod Perdue II said just after midnight on Thursday, January 12, 2023, deputies performed a traffic stop on a vehicle for a minor traffic violation. The driver, Miranda Duncan, told the deputy her license was suspended. When Duncan got out of the vehicle, the deputy noticed paraphernalia consistent with the use and sale of narcotics.

After searching the vehicle, the deputy found several prepackaged “stamps” of heroin, as well as a bag of suspected heroin/fentanyl mix weighing approximately seven grams.

Duncan was arrested and charged with the felony offense of Possession with the Intent to Deliver a Schedule 1 drug and the misdemeanor offense of Driving a Vehicle While License is Revoked for DUI and Defective Equipment.

Duncan is currently at Southern Regional Jail where she awaits court proceedings.