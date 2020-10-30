Fayette County woman pleads guilty to possessing more than 400 grams of meth

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County woman pleaded guilty to a federal drug crime on Friday, October 30, 2020.

Trina Tellez-Mullins pleaded guilty to a single count indictment charging her with possession with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. She admitted to possessing approximately 433.1 grams of meth at the Greyhound station in Beckley on September 18, 2017. Law enforcement agencies intercepted the package of meth that was on its way to the Greyhound station from California. They then arranged a controlled delivery and arrested Tellez-Mullins in Beckley when she accepted the package of meth.

Tellez-Mullins faces a mandatory minimum sentence of 10 years to life in prison. She will be sentenced to prison on February 18, 2021.