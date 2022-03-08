FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS)– It’s a game show known around the world, and a local Fayette County woman will be a contestant on it!

Miranda Wilson is an occupational therapist from Fayetteville, WV. Wilson said it’s been her dream to be on the hit game show. She’s tried to get on the show for a couple of years but never got her chance until now. Wilson is excited to finally to showcase her knowledge nationally.

She sat down with 59News to talk about her experience while on filming the show.

“Being on the set itself was really really cool. I got to meet the other contestants, the cast and the crew were phenomenal. Got to meet Ken Jennings which was really cool and geek out about that. Everyone was just really excited to be there,” Wilson said.

To see her compete, be sure to watch Jeopardy at 7:30 PM on Tuesday, March 8, 2022.

Good luck Miranda!