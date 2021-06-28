Fayette County women is behind bars after health and welfare check

MOUNT HOPE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayette County women is behind bars after a health and welfare check was completed for two young children.

On Friday, June 25, 2021 Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputies were called to a home in Mount Hope to assist Child Protective Services in a welfare check where Alyssa Berry lives. According to court documents, it took Berry 30 minutes to open the door. When Deputies finally entered the home they found dog feces on the floor and two young children.

As Deputies were checking the home they came across a green glass object known as a “tutor” commonly used to smoke drugs with. As they were looking around they found a plastic bag, with what Deputies believed to be methamphetamine inside as well as digital scales. Allegedly thee was 23 grams of meth in the bag.

Berry was arrested on charges of child neglect and possession with intent to deliver. She is being held in Southern Regional Jail, her bail is set at $15,000.