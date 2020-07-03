Fayetteville business celebrates milestone anniversary

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A local staple in Fayetteville celebrates 65 years of business this week.

Elaine Rahall told 59 News she and her husband opened Ben Franklin on July 1, 1955.

The business is on Maple Avenue in Fayetteville. She said her son and his wife currently run the business. Rahall told 59 News she is grateful to see the business still standing after 65 years. She said the support from the community over the decades helped keep the doors open for so long.

“You wouldn’t believe how wonderful the people of Fayetteville are. They come in everyday,” Rahall said.

The store offers a wide variety of items and goodies. For more information, give the store a call at (304) 574-0700.