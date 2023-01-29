FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Magic is in the air in Fayetteville.

The town is holding it’s fourth Wizarding Weekend on January 28th and 29th, 2023.

Vendors sold potions and concoctions from the wizarding world while local businesses hide clues for a scavenger hunt. And of course, visitors could make their very own wand.

The event is always a special one which helps bring more people to see the town.

“It brings a lot of folks, causes a lot of energy,” said P.J. Stevenson, a volunteer for the event. “People come out of the woodwork to volunteer because its a storyline that they are very excited about and people are very passionate about it. And then other folks just think its really fun to watch people walk around their town dressed up in costume.”

On Sunday, January 29, 2023, a falconer will be performing near the Memorial building while a friendly Quidditch match will take place.