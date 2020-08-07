Fayetteville man recognized for helping deputy during traffic stop

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Fayetteville man was honored a the town hall meeting on Thursday, August 6, 2020, for helping a deputy during a traffic stop. Two weeks ago, Deputy Levi Garretson made a traffic stop on Court Street in Fayetteville. Calvin Endicott saw the deputy in an fight with the suspect and pulled over to help out Garretson.

Sheriff Mike Fridley honored Endicott during the meeting to let everyone know what he did to help a deputy go back home to his family. Endicott said he does not know what prompted him to stop and help.

“I’m a volunteer with the Fayetteville Fire Department and I just saw an opportunity and took it,” Endicott said. “I saw Deputy Garretson here in a struggle and just came to help.”

Fridley said it is nice to know the people of Fayette County support their law enforcement officers.