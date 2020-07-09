Fayetteville Mayor reacts to Bridge Day cancellation

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Bridge Day is a staple of West Virginia, as well as Fayette county and the town of Fayetteville.

The annual event brings people from across the state and country to take part in different activities offered throughout the weekend. This cancellation means a lot less people will be visiting the area.

Sharon Cruikshank, the Mayor of Fayetteville, said she knows the community will get through this together.

“Bridge Day is very important Fayetteville as well as the state due to the fact that it brings the spotlight on the state of West Virginia, as well as the New River Gorge area, so it is a huge issue. However, West-Virginians, as well as people in Fayette county, are very resilient and we will get through this one step at a time, working together,” said Cruikshank.

Cruikshank said she sees the cancellation as just another hit to the area, but feels prepared and confident the town of Fayetteville will take this loss in stride.