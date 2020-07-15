Fayetteville Mayor reacts to National Jamboree postponement

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Hosting the National Jamboree brings a lot of exposure to the state and to Fayette County.

Sharon Cruikshank, the Mayor of Fayetteville, said the scouts provide a boost to the local economy. She also said the scouts give back to the community while they are here.

“[Hosting] the boy scouts, it’s really been great to the community, as well as to Fayette County. When they come, they go out into the community and help with different projects,” said Cruikshank.

During past Jamborees, the boy scouts helped clean wooded trails in the area and assisted in projects with the historic Fayetteville cemetery and Wolf Creek Park. Something the county will miss out on next year.