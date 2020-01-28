Fayetteville named best adventure town

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A recent poll by West Virginia Living Magazine named Fayetteville as the State’s Top Adventure Town for the fifth time. Fayetteville was also named Best Town to See in the Fall.

Town superintendent, Matt Diederich, said the community is known for rafting, but an increased interest in rock climbing keeps tourism numbers up year-round.

“I’m from Fayetteville and I’m familiar with what we have to offer, and it’s great to get publicity to show others what we have to offer outside of the community and outside of the area. To bring more tourism into our community that we already know is great and it’s great to be recognized for that,” Diederich explained.

He said he hopes this publicity, along with the National Park designation, will continue to attract more visitors.