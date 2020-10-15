Fayetteville PD moves into new building

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — Fayetteville Police Officers now operate out of a new headquarters. Chief of police, David Kinzer, said they moved over Columbus Day weekend into a new building, which is located on 135 High Street in Fayetteville.

Kinzer said this building used to be a school building that was empty for a while. He said they are making modifications to the building to make it their own. He said this move allows them to have more room.

“It gives us more space for officers to work, gives us a larger evidence room. There’s a lot of walking in this old school, and I’m glad to take an old building like this and turn it into something new,” Kinzer said.