Fayetteville PD moving to new location

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayetteville Police Department is moving to a new location. The department’s offices will be moved to the old Fayetteville Middle School building on High Street.

Fayetteville Police Chief David Kinzer said the new location will provide extra space for the department, including a workspace for every officer.

“We’ll have our own courtroom, our clerk’s gonna have her own office space. Our supervisors will have their workspace, we’ll have our own evidence room,” Chief Kinzer explained.

The Police Department’s office will be closed from Friday, Oct. 9 – Monday, Oct. 12 to allow them to move things over to the new building. They will still be responding to emergency calls during that time.

LATEST POSTS: