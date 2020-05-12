Fayetteville PD moving to new location

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — The Fayetteville Police Department is moving to a new location.

The city council voted to move from the current location on Church Street to a new place on High Street. The building once housed students in kindergarten through second grade. The remaining two old school buildings will be put up for auction at the end of July or the beginning of August.

Matt Diederich, the Fayetteville Town Manager, said the move to the former school building will give the police department more room and allow for better operations.

“We’ve started the process already. They’re up there currently, getting stuff out, and they have to do a lot of stuff to make things secure. You want to make it a secure location, put in doors, buzzers, security cameras and things like that,” Diederich said.

The new home of the department also is more handicap accessible. The relocation will also allow the department to move all its evidence and files into one location