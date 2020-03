FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — New officers are beginning work at the Fayetteville Police Department, but they happen to have four legs.

The department welcomed two K9s. Cpl. JD Nottingham said the dogs are currently training to keep their community safer.

“It’s going to help tremendously with many sorts of things. They’re multipurpose K9s. They’re going to be patrolling, tracking, narcotics, and article search,” Nottingham said.