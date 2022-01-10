Fayetteville prepares for annual Wizard Weekend

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – All witches, wizards, and muggles of West Virginia should clear their calendars for the last weekend in January.

Visit Fayetteville is hosting their annual Wizard Weekend on January 29th and 30th, 2022. The festival will be entirely outside this year due to COVID precautions. Tabitha Stover, with Visit Fayetteville, said the event will feature a sorting hat ceremony, potions classes, and quidditch tournaments.

“The quidditch, we’ll have a big tournament on Sunday. Bring out a broom if you’re willing. We try to do one-wheel quidditch and we’re hoping to do that but usually it’s a little wet so our back up plan is to just do it on foot so we’re kind of preparing for that. Anyone can get involved in it, we have the hoops and everything. We’ve had a golden snitch make appearances so you want to be looking out for that. That’s a lot of fun,” Stover said.

All of Downtown Fayetteville will be decked out for the occasion, with local businesses turning into broom stores, wand shops and more for the weekend.