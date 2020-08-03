Fayetteville woman arrested for allegedly attacking children while intoxicated

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) – A Fayetteville woman is facing child abuse allegations in Fayette County.

Sheriff Mike Fridley said deputies were dispatched to a domestic incident in the Fayetteville area just after midnight. They arrived to find that a mother came home intoxicated and attacked her four children ranging in age from 12 to 19.

35 year-old Amy Hicks of Fayetteville was arrested and charged with three counts of Child Abuse Resulting in Bodily Injury and one count of Domestic Battery.

She was transported to the Southern Regional Jail to await arraignment.

If you have any information regarding this incident, contact the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department at 304-574-3590, or through our Facebook page “Fayette County Sheriff’s Department,” or you can contact Crime Stoppers of West Virginia at 304-255-STOP. This incident remains under investigation by the Fayette County Sheriff’s Department.