Fayettteville, WV closes playgrounds and more

FAYETTEVILLE, WV (WVNS) — A Town of Fayetteville is taking action to help slow the spread of COVID-19. According to a release on Thursday, Sept. 24, 2020, the town’s Facebook page states areas which may lead to the spread of the virus will be closed.

The Park Board voted unanimously to shut down fields, courts,shelters and playgrounds until further notice. The health trail will remain open.

The board stated every decision they make is to ensure the safety of the community. The action was taken because of the spike in COVID-19 cases in Fayette County.