BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — Multiple law enforcement agencies conducted a raid in Beckley on November 21, 2019.

The FBI, Raleigh County Sheriff’s Department, and West Virginia State Police raided the old RESA building on New River Dr. in Beckley. The FBI told 59News in a statement the raid was “authorized law enforcement activity.”

Details are limited. Stay with 59News as more information becomes available.