MABSCOTT, WV (WVNS) — The FBI is with state and local law enforcement in Raleigh County in relation to a cold case from 23 years ago.

West Virginia State Police confirmed to 59News that the FBI is investigating a possible lead in a cold case from 2000. They’re reportedly looking for a body off of Kyle Lane in the Mabscott area of Raleigh County.

The identity of who exactly they are looking for has not been released.

