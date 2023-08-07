GHENT, WV (WVNS) — The Federal Bureau of Investigation announced data regarding law enforcement related suicides for the year of 2022.

The FBI utilized a new program, the Law Enforcement Suicide Data Collection, and gathered information from 22 agencies nationwide to process the number of current and former law enforcement deaths by suicide. According to the FBI, in 2022, 32 law enforcement officers died by suicide, with an additional 9 attempts that were not successful.

The report from the FBI also notes the potential factors that contribute to some suicide cases such as: relationship problems, burnout, depression, and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder. According to the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration, it is estimated that 30 percent of first responders develop behavioral health conditions including depression and Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

Along with the FBI’s new database continuing to collect information to better understand the issue, organizations like the Community-Police Relations Foundation that create programs to treat mental health issues and have conversations that go against the stigma will be key in making things better.