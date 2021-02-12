FCI Beckley inmate’s sentence extended due to carrying handmade weapon

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — A Beckley man was sentenced for having a weapon at the Federal Correctional Institution. in Beckley.

According to U.S. Attorney Mike Stewart, Troy Covington, a current inmate at FCI Beckley, had a handcrafted weapon known as a shank. The shank was a four inch piece of plexiglass sharpened to a point on one end and a handle made of tape on the other. On Feb. 8, 2020, an FCI staff member found the shank in a pair of shorts Covington was wearing. He then admitted to officers he was going to use the shank as a weapon.

Covington was sentenced to one year on top of his current sentence due to possessing a weapon at the facility. He will also have three years of supervised release following his sentence.

“For possessing a makeshift weapon in the prison, Covington added another year to his prison stay,” said United States Attorney Mike Stuart. “I commend the staff of the Federal Bureau of Prisons for their vigilant efforts to maintain a secure environment within correctional facilities.”

