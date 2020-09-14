FCI inmate charged for having weapon in prison

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — An inmate from the Federal Correctional Institution (FCI) in McDowell County was sentenced in federal court for having a weapon in the correctional facility. United States Attorney Mike Stuart made the announcement on Sept. 14, 2020.

On July 21, 2019, Desmond Johnson, 29, admitted he had a handcrafted weapon (shank). A prison staff member saw Johnson drop the shank, and another staff member recovered it.

“As if serving time in a federal prison isn’t bad enough, Johnson made things worse for himself by possessing a shank. Shanks are incredibly dangerous for other inmates and for prison staff. Now he has an extended stay at FCI McDowell.” United States Attorney Mike Stuart

Johnson was sentenced to 12 months in prison, to run consecutively to the sentence he is currently serving. He was also sentenced to three years of supervised release.

LATEST POSTS: