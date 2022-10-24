BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– The FDA announced hearing aids are now available over the counter.

These hearing aids are only for people 18 or older, with mild to moderate cases of hearing loss.

Pamela Whitmore is an Audiologist at the Beckley Hearing Center. She spoke about the impact this change will have on those with hearing problems.

“It will be an entry level into the world of hearing aids for a lot of people that previously didn’t think they couldn’t afford hearing aids or didn’t know where to start at getting hearing aids,” said Whitmore.

While hearing aids will be more readily available, it doesn’t mean they’ll be less expensive.

Whitmore says over the counter models could range in cost from $200 to $1000 and insurance could still be less expensive for a hearing aid.