Federal Aviation Administration awards $3.8 million for two WV airports

CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) -- The West Virginia Fire Marshal worked with U.S. Immigration Customs Enforcement (ICE) to arrest 14 people who are suspected illegal aliens. The individuals went to Charleston, WV on Oct. 6, 2020 to take the state electrician's exam.

The Office of the West Virginia Fire Marshal was alerted to the issue after several applications were received earlier in the month. An investigation turned up several additional suspicious applications.