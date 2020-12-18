Federal funding for economic development comes to southern WV

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — Thousands of dollars in federal funding is coming to help grow business in southern West Virginia. The Economic Development Administration is investing $70,000 to implement a Comprehensive Economic Development Strategy (CEDS).

The strategy will be established by the Region IV Planning and Development Council. It serves Fayette, Nicholas, Greenbrier, Pocahontas and Webster Counties.

“Thank you to the Economic Development Administration for this crucial investment in rural America,” said Congresswoman Carol Miller (R-WV-3). “This funding will support our existing businesses, create new jobs, and strengthen the region. As we work to revitalize West Virginia’s economy, this funding is a welcomed step closer to reaching our goal.”

The investment covers half of the projects cost, brining the total to $140,000. The CEDS will bring together public and private partnerships to make an economic development plan.