Federal inmates sent to quarantine at West Virginia prison

Top Stories

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Credit: txking/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

GLENVILLE, W.Va. (AP) — Dozens of new federal inmates who have no symptoms of the coronavirus have been sent to a West Virginia prison for a 14-day quarantine. A Bureau of Prisons spokeswoman says 124 inmates were transported Tuesday to the Federal Correctional Institution at Gilmer in Glenville.

Ten sites across the country with available bed space were identified to house the new inmates to relieve overcrowding. Inmates who don’t test positive for the virus will then be transported to their designated prisons.

West Virginia officials have asked the bureau to reconsider the transfers to Glenville and to the federal prison at Hazelton. It’s not known when inmates will be sent to Hazelton.

(Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

West Virginia News

More West Virginia News

Virginia News

More Virginia News

Trending Stories

WVNS 59News