CHARLESTON, WV (WVNS) –US District Court Judge Frank Volk heard testimony on Monday, April 3, 2023, from the interim superintendent of southern regional jail and others in a civil lawsuit against Southern Regional Jail.

Plaintiff’s attorneys Stephen P. New, Robert Dunlap, Tim Lupardus, Russell Williams and Zach Whitten appeared before Volk in the U.S. District Court Southern District of West Virginia, and multiple defense attorneys were present, including those from Greenbrier County Commission and Fayette County Commission.

Several county commissions are named as defendants in the lawsuit. Each county commission contracts the regional jail to provide food, water, safety, shelter and medical care to those incarcerated.

A number of defense attorneys, including attorneys representing the jail medical staff, told Volk their clients had not destroyed evidence, while at least one declined.

New, one of the attorneys who filed the lawsuit, alleged that jail staff did not honor letters he sent to the jail, reminding them to preserve evidence for a federal lawsuit.

The lawsuit alleges the West Virginia Division of Corrections and Rehabilitation, Southern Regional Jail, Wexford Health, and Prime Medical Care of West Virginia violates the constitutional rights of those incarcerated at the jail, even causing some to die.

Wexford Health and Prime Medical care are the two private companies under contract with the West Virginia Division of Corrections to provide medical care to inmates.

New said in court on Monday that he had sent 11 letters calling for evidence preservation since last year, but he was informed jail staff destroyed evidence.

New called several current and former Southern Regional jail officers who testified video surveillance in some parts of the jail was recorded over, after 14 days or unless an inmate had a complaint regarding use of force by an officer. In that case, it was saved.

Southern Regional Interim Superintendent John Frame testified he had brought video surveillance files for New to review, at New’s request. He said he had not reviewed the files.

Frame testified that when he became superintendent on March 1, 2023, state officials did not notify him of evidence preservation letters New had sent and that he was not notified of pending litigation.

He said he was aware of the importance of evidence preservation, however, based on prior experience with litigation.

According to testimony, State Division of Corrections has a policy which outlines the length of time various jail records are preserved. He said information on deaths should never be destroyed, based on the policy, while other documents are destroyed after the number of days established in the policy.

Frame also testified that an attorney who represents the jail in the civil suit contacted him on March 10, 2023, to ask if documents were being shredded.

New said he later sent email to the same attorney on March 16, 2023, regarding allegations of evidence destruction.

On March 17, 2023, Frame testified, he ordered that the five shredders inside the jail be brought to his office, where they have been kept and not used since March 17, he said.

Major Andrew Hudson, a corrections officer at Southern Regional, testified he had witnessed National Guard members stationed at the jail shredding documents. Hudson testified he personally placed the five shredders in Frame’s office on March 17 and that they are unplugged and no longer used.

Hudson and Frame testified no evidence was shredded, only copies of logs, memos and inmates mail, which is policy.

According to witness testimony, there is no staff member who is named custodian of records preservation at Southern Regional.

Eric Phillips, a current inmate at the jail, testified he had witnessed around 20 boxes of documents being shredded in the jail gymnasium during the last of the year in 2022.

Jail staff testified there had never been a shredder in the gymnasium.

The judge issued an injunction ordering no evidence be destroyed.

Current law forbids destruction of evidence, and none of the defense attorneys objected to the injunction, which New had requested.

Volk is expected to issue an opinion within the next two weeks on the allegations of evidence destruction, which he described as “serious” allegations.