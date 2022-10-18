ATHENS, WV (WVNS) — The Federal Student Loan Forgiveness application website is officially up and running, according to President Biden. But while the website is open, it is still in a beta state.

Students who took out federal loans can be granted forgiveness up to $20,000 for Federal Pell Grant recipients and $10,000 for non-Pell Grant recipients. Individuals are ineligible if they made more than 125 thousand dollars in 2020 and 2021 while families are ineligible if they made more than 250 thousand dollars in those years.

Tammy Brown, Financial Director for Concord University, talks about how this will help students.

“They won’t have that loan debt lingering over them, a lot of students are struggling right now to pay even basic needs because of COVID so this will help them get a fresh start on life, pretty much,” said Brown.

Many students, like Concord junior Morgan Lambert, are excited not to have to deal with their loans anymore.

“Just to not have to pay that, to worry about that. My major is education and the teacher salary, we know, is not the best so it’ll just be very beneficial to not have to worry about those loans in the future.”

Both current and graduated students have until December 21, 2023, to apply.