Federal prisons to require inmates to quarantine in cells for 2 weeks

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WVNS) — The Federal Bureau of Prisons (BOP) is taking steps to try and prevent the spread of COVID-19.

Beginning Wednesday, April 1, 2020 the BOP is requiring inmates in every facility to stay in their cells for 14 days. Officials said the modification is based on health concerns, not disruptive inmate behavior.

Officials added inmates should still have access to programs and services that are offered normally, including mental health treatment and education.

The agency said beginning Wednesday, there will be limited group gatherings for showers, laundry, and telephone calls. After 14 days, a decision will be made as to whether or not to return to normal operations.