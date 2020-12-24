FedEx driver finds money, sheriff’s office looking to return cash before holidays

TAZEWELL, VA (WVNS) — A local FedEx driver is receiving praise for turning in something valuable he found along his route.

Major Harold Heatley with the Tazewell Sheriff’s Office, said the driver stumbled upon a large amount of money while out making deliveries. Heatley said the driver knew the money needed to get to its rightful owner, so he turned it in.

“It was a fairly large sum of money so the next day he turned it over to us, and we’ve taken possession of it and we’re trying to find its rightful owner,” said Heatley.

Major Heatley said they hope to get the money returned to the owner before Christmas.

If you have any information regarding the money you are asked to call the Tazewell County Sheriff’s Office at 988-0645/0704.