EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – Federal officials announced Tuesday afternoon that they will not seek the Death Penalty against Patrick Crusius, the shooter behind the August 3 Walmart Massacre in El Paso.
The filing was made by First Assistant United States Attorney Margaret Leachman, in the United States District Court for the Western District of Texas, here in El Paso.
More to come…
More top stories:
- These US airports had the most guns confiscated from passengers
- Blinken ‘surprised’ government documents were taken to Biden think tank
- Why China’s potential economic rebound could boost the US
- Westside High School released early for potential gas leak
- Tennis schedule set for 2023 season
- WVU-Oklahoma game sold out