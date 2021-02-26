Feeding program coming to Matoaka

MATOAKA, WV (WVNS) — A new feeding program promoting healthy lifestyles is starting in Motoaka, Mercer County.

The initiative is called the Feeding Families Prime (FFP). The program focuses on people with pre-existing medical conditions, such as diabetes and high blood pressure. One hundred fifty meal kits will be provided every two weeks. Those who wish to receive a meal kit will also have to participate in educational training for five to ten minutes.

The program is also looking for volunteers. Those who would like to get involved can reach out the Matoaka Coalition or the Mercer County Coalition for Healthy Communities.

The first hand out is scheduled from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021 at the Old Methodist Church in Matoaka. They will be scheduled every two weeks after that.