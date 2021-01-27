Fellowship Home receives certification for years of good work

BLUEFIELD, WV (WVNS) — Fellowship Home in Mercer County opened its doors to men struggling with addiction for decades. And now, Fellowship Home is state certified.

Director of Fellowship Home, Jim McClanahan, said this certification means all guidelines set by the State of West Virginia have been met. McClanahan said being certified also means more resources and bigger budget.

“We are a transitional living unit for adult males over 18 years old that want to continue their recovery from substance abuse disorder. We provide housing, food, education, job assistance, safe sober living. Residents can stay a minimum of three months, up to 18 months or longer as they are working a continuing recovery program,” said McClanahan.

He said all the hard work came to fruition with being certified by the West Virginia Alliance of Recovery Residences.

“There was legislature that was actually passed about two years ago for the west virginia alliance of recovery residences to insure that all homes meet the minimum standards. So this shows that we are certified according to legislation,” said McClanahan.

He said to get certified, a lot of boxes must be checked.

“Is it safe? Does it meet the codes, the minimum codes? Are we actually running a recovery program here versus just giving someone a place to live? Are we taking care of the residents? Do we follow the residents rights,” said McClanahan.

McClanahan said this certification means the Fellowship Home will be able to house, help, and educate men for many years to come.