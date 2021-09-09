Festival back on the books for McDowell County

WELCH, WV (WVNS) — A beloved festival is back in Welch this weekend.



Welch always holds the “Last Blast of Summer,” but this year, a new addition is coming to McDowell County. The Coalfields Heritage Festival begins Friday night in Welch and is always a community favorite. Mayor Harold McBride said bringing the two together is a great way to celebrate history and entertain the community.

“Welch has the Last Blast of Summer, but we combined it with the Coal Festival with the 100 year anniversary of Blair Mountain, so we combined them this year,” said Mayor McBride.



Mayor McBride said this is a good way to stay socially distanced, but still have some fun with the community. The festival starts Friday at 5 p.m. and runs all weekend. The event is free and there will be dozens of food trucks and vendors, as well as inflatables and carnival rides for kids.