Festival of The Rivers returns for the 2021 season

HINTON, WV (WVNS)– A popular festival in Summers County returns on Saturday, September 4, just in time for the Labor Day weekend! The Festival of the Rivers will be held at the park in downtown Hinton. You’ll get to see live music from local bands and multiple vendors.

“It is important because it gives the opportunity for people in town to come out,” Julia Gaitor, one of the organizers said.

Gaitor said this year’s festival will be a lot smaller than before. A food truck will also be at the festival.

The festival kicks off Saturday, September 3, 2021, starting at noon and ending around 3 p.m.