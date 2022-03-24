LEWISBURG, WV (WVNS) — One person is in the hospital after a car crash in Greenbrier County.

Deputies with the Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Department were called to the intersections of U.S. Route 219 and Maple Carriage Drive in Lewisburg on Thursday, March 24, 2022, around 12:45 p.m.

Following an investigation, deputies said a 28-year-old man was driving a Dodge Challenger on U.S. 219 North when he reportedly ran off the roadway and struck a power pole and road sign. The car then went across Maple Carriage Drive and hit a commercial sign at the Greenbrier Bowling and Recreation Center where it came to a stop.

Deputies said the car then caught on fire. A vehicle driving by stopped to help the driver. Investigators said the driver was flown to a hospital for treatment. We have not heard an update on how the man is doing.

Deputies are not releasing the driver’s name at this time.

The Greenbrier County Sheriff’s Office Accident Reconstruction team processed the accident scene. The Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Lewisburg Police Department and the West Virginia State Police. Lewisburg Fire Department and Greenbrier County Emergency Ambulance Service also assisted.