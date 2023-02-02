HILLTOP, WV (WVNS) — Open to the public, all are invited to the Fifth Annual State-Wide Black History Celebration. It is happening on Saturday, February 25, 2023, at 2:00 P.M. at the Hilltop Baptist Center.

They invite everyone to join them as they reflect on those who have paid a high price for the rights and privileges that we all enjoy today.

The event is in collaboration with members of the West Virginia Baptist State Convention. Requirements for this event are as followed:

You must be vaccinated.

Wear your mask (if you see the need to).

Wear your Black History attire for the fashion show (if you plan to participate in it).

Events are as followed:

A fashion show with a cash prize.

Black History moments by Rev. Matthew Watts, Rev. Ronald English, Rev. David Allen, Dr. Brucella Jordon, and Tina Pannell.

Rev. Robert Davis will recite the “I Have a Dream” speech.

The Negro National Anthem “Lift Every Voice and Sing” will be played by Fred Lewis.

There will also be a “soul food” dinner to be served. There is no charge and prizes will be given out to the best dressed during the fashion show. Donations are greatly appreciated as well. All proceeds will be going to the Faith Promise Pledge Building Project of the State Convention. All donations are due by February 10.

50 gift bags will be given out to the first 50 people that come, so remember to save the date!