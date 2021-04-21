Final building demolished in City of Ronceverte

RONCEVERTE, WV (WVNS) — After three long years, one building in Ronceverte is finally demolished.

Pamela Mentz is the Ronceverte City Administrator. She told 59News this is the last property to be demolished in the city. The building was located on Main Street, which was closed to traffic today as workers took the building down. She added the property does belong to a community member in the city. She said she does not know what plans he has for that space.

“It was in need of repair, it’s been that way for many years,” Mentz said. “So hopefully, we will put something back or at least the dilapidation will be gone so that’ll help the neighborhood.”

Mentz said the demolition is a two day process. That section of Main Street will be closed to traffic on April 22, 2021.