BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) – The New River Park Pool in Beckley is getting a makeover – just in time for folks to cool off from the summer time heat.

The park was set to open by next Friday, June 9th, 2023, but the day may be pushed back to allow time for the pool to be primed.

Lifeguards are currently being interviewed for positions.

Leslie Baker, Director of Parks and Recreation for the City of Beckley said she’s excited to see the finished product.

“The pool was just finished painting today so we are pretty excited about that. It will take a few days for that to dry and then it will take 3 days to fill the pool,” said Baker.

Prices for admission are being finalized.

Baker said the prices will be affordable and fair to the community.