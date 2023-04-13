UPDATE (April 13, 2023, 5:52 P.M.): Multiple cars are still on fire and there have been at least a dozen explosions on the scene.

All fire departments in the county are still fighting the fire.

ROCK, WV (WVNS) — A salvage yard in the Rock area of Mercer County is on fire according to Mercer County dispatchers.

According to Mercer County 911, it is unclear when exactly the fire started or what caused it. Dispatchers said they are unaware if any injuries occurred. Every volunteer fire department in Mercer County has units on scene.

Alerts were also sent to Tazewell County units.

A section of Browning Lambert Mountain Road is closed due to the fire.

