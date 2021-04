PIPESTEM, WV (WVSN) — A fire broke out during the early afternoon hours popular restaurant in the Pipestem area.

According to dispatchers, the blaze started around 2 p.m. at Brandon’s BBQ & Grille. The popular barbeque joint sits across from the entrance of Pipestem State Park.

Summers County, Pipestem and Athens Volunteer Fire Departments are all on the scene. No injuries have been reported at this time.

