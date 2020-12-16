Johnstown Road in Beckley reopened following fire

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS) — 8:30 a.m. Dec. 16, 2020: Crews have reopened Johnstown Road in Beckley following an early morning house fire.

ORIGINAL STORY: 7:30 a.m. Dec. 16, 2020: A house fire was reported in Beckley around 2:45 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2020. Crews were still on the scene hours later at 7:15 a.m.

Johnstown Road is closed as a result of the blaze. It is near the intersection with South Kanawha Street. Travelers should avoid the area until the scene is cleared.

Crews from Beckley Fire Department and Jan Care Ambulance responded to the call. Beckley Police were also on the scene. At this time there is no word on what led to the fire. Initial reports indicate there were no injuries.