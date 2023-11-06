Monday morning is a frosty start for many across the region. Southeast winds keep the mountains in the 30s while our western counties see the 40s. By the afternoon, however, southwest winds 10-15mph push temps into the low to mid 60s. A few high level clouds throughout the day as a cold front towards our west inches closer will provide a milky white sky at times but we remain dry. Fire dangers today run high as a result.

Tonight winds out of the southwest keep us mild even after sunset. From highs in the 60s we’ll only drop into the mid 50s as clouds continue to increase. A weak cold front approaches our western region keeping us breezy and mild all night. Overnight lows manage to stay in the low 50s through dawn.

Tuesday mostly cloudy skies and a few light sprinkles for our northern counties possible as our cold front pushes through the region. Winds are steady 10-15mph but change direction from southwest to westerly by the afternoon. With peeks of sunshine and warmer weather westward, we remain mild in the mid and upper 60s. Isolated showers for the afternoon but many will make it through the day without much.

Less than a tenth of an inch of rain in 24 hours won’t help fire dangers or drought conditions. We’ll have to wait until the end of the week for better chances of rain. We dry out Tuesday night with lows in the 50s.

Wednesday winds change direction again out of the southwest as a warm front lifts north. A spotty shower in the morning possible, but drier air filters in by mid morning bringing back the sunshine by the afternoon. Temps jump as a result into the upper 60s and low 70s. With winds 10-15mph and gusts pushing 20mph, we’ll be ripe for wildfire development while those already burning will grow pushing northeast.

Thursday morning is mild and breezy as a cold front approaches from the west. This will push warmer southwest winds in helping us warm up into the upper 60s by the afternoon. As our cold front crosses for the late afternoon, sct. showers push in. These will help some with wildfire risks but the scattered nature of them will be problematic for fires already burning. Winds stay steady in speed but shift more westerly by the evening. Scattered showers continue through the overnight in a hit and miss fashion.

Friday showers, some steady at times, are a safe bet. This will go a long way in helping curb growing wildfires. Winds calm some by the afternoon as scattered showers shift southeast. By the evening, we’ll start to dry out a bit with the mountains holding on to low clouds and drizzle. Highs struggle into the 50s before dropping sharply into the 30s for lows.

Saturday is a transition day as northwest winds take over. Morning clouds and isolated showers for the mountain will clear up by the late morning. Sunshine becomes more the norm for the afternoon as we enjoy a crisp 50 degree day. Winds will be elevated most of the day adding an extra chill to the temps. Overnight lows dip quickly into the upper 20s.

Sunday is a frost morning with temps below freezing but we slowly warm up into the 50s by early afternoon. After sunset, with clear skies, we cool back quickly once again into the 20s for lows.

In your extended forecast, the ebb and flow of our current jet stream keeps the chances alive for quick warm up followed by light showers and colder temps. After a brief chill this weekend, we warm back closer to average next week but another shot of colder air is waiting by the end of next week. A typical seasonal pattern for early November.

