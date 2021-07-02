Fire department warns of firework dangers

PRINCETON, WV (WVNS) — The Fourth of July is just a couple days away, but before you light those fireworks and sparklers, there are some tips to stay safe.

Jonathon Franklin is a firefighter at the Princeton Fire Department. He said before starting your fireworks celebrations, make sure all small children and animals are a safe distance away. He said fireworks are not always predictable and anything could happen, so be prepared.

“Set them off outside your house, in a safe place where no one is around. You want to light and get away from it quickly because if not, if you’re close enough, even fragments can hit you in the skin or the face, or in the eyes and you don’t want that to happen,” said Franklin.

Franklin said to always have a bucket of water, water hose, or fire extinguisher nearby just in case. He said a lot of calls they answer are grass fires when fireworks lose control.