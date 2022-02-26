ROMNEY, WV (WVNS)– A fire broke out on the campus of the West Virginia Schools for the Deaf and the Blind in Romney. The call came in shortly after 6 this morning.



The school’s Administration Building was completely destroyed. The school’s spokesperson said in a statement that the building, was empty at the time but many historical artifacts and the school superintendent’s residence were lost in the blaze. They added the flames also destroyed the servers that power campus technology including the internet, telephones, surveillance equipment, and other utilities.

Students will move to remote learning from Feb. 28 – Mar. 4 as work is ongoing to restore services to the campus.



No students or staff were hurt, the State Fire Marshal is investigating.